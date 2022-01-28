This Is What Whales Are Betting On Microsoft

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Microsoft MSFT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MSFT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 117 uncommon options trades for Microsoft.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 64%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 52 are puts, for a total amount of $2,863,057, and 65 are calls, for a total amount of $3,624,223.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $425.0 for Microsoft over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Microsoft's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Microsoft's whale trades within a strike price range from $150.0 to $425.0 in the last 30 days.

Microsoft Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $315.00 $101.3K 3.4K 11 MSFT PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $335.00 $99.9K 1.9K 32 MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/04/22 $305.00 $99.7K 1.2K 2.6K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $310.00 $97.3K 5.3K 1.4K MSFT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $315.00 $90.3K 7.7K 2.1K

Where Is Microsoft Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 38,777,360, the price of MSFT is up 1.82% at $305.3.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 88 days.

What The Experts Say On Microsoft:

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $355.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $372.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $386.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $340.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

