QQQ
-4.53
366.25
-1.25%
BTC/USD
-2305.60
38375.31
-5.67%
DIA
-1.64
348.97
-0.47%
SPY
-3.39
450.14
-0.76%
TLT
+ 1.47
140.47
+ 1.04%
GLD
-0.58
172.23
-0.33%

Roku Dips Further: What's Next For The Stock?

byTyler Bundy
January 21, 2022 1:15 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Roku Dips Further: What's Next For The Stock?

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares were trading lower Friday in sympathy with Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX), which reported fourth-quarter earnings results, issued first-quarter sales and EPS guidance below estimates.

Roku trades lower with many other stocks in the entertainment industry.

Roku was down 7.30% at $155.15 Friday at publication.

See Also: Why Disney And Roku Shares Are Falling Following Netflix's Earnings Report

Roku Daily Chart Analysis

  • Shares recently have broken support in a sideways channel. Support in this channel was found near the $240 level, while the stock has held as resistance near the $480 level. The price began to hold the $240 level as an area of resistance, which hinted that a further bearish push was on the way.
  • The stock trades below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue). This indicates bearish sentiment and each of these moving averages may hold as an area of resistance in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been trending lower the past couple of weeks and sits at 27 on the indicator. This shows more sellers have been moving into the market lately and the RSI has reached the oversold zone. Price may continue to dip if the RSI stays here.

roku1-21-22.jpg

What’s Next For Roku?

Roku falling below the $240 level was a bearish sign and seeing the stock begin to hold this level as resistance was even more of a bearish sign. The stock has been on a downward trend for some time and needs to form higher lows to possibly break out of this downward trend. Bulls are looking for higher lows and for the price to cross back above the $240 level. Bears are in control of the stock and are looking to see it hold below the moving averages and stay below the $240 level.

Photo: Courtesy Roku

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Netflix Stock Confirms A Head And Shoulders Pattern: What's Next?

Netflix Stock Confirms A Head And Shoulders Pattern: What's Next?

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares are trading lower Thursday after JPMorgan maintains an Overweight rating on the stock and lowered the price target to $725. read more
Stock Wars: Netflix Vs. Lionsgate

Stock Wars: Netflix Vs. Lionsgate

Benzinga’s weekly Stock Wars matches up two leaders in a major industry sector with the goal of determining which company is the better investment. read more
4 Reasons Why Sega Could Be A Top Video Game Pick In 2022

4 Reasons Why Sega Could Be A Top Video Game Pick In 2022

Beloved video game character Sonic the Hedgehog celebrated his 30th anniversary in 2021. The blue hedgehog could be in for a strong 2022 with several events that could boost the stock of parent company Sega Sammy Holdings (OTC: SGAMY). read more
Stifel Analyst Provides Insight On Bullish Netflix Outlook

Stifel Analyst Provides Insight On Bullish Netflix Outlook

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares traded higher last week following an upgrade and price target increase from Stifel. read more