ChromaDex Shares Gain On Niagen Supply Pact With US-Based Provider Of Dietary Supplements
ChromaDex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) has announced a supply agreement with Designs for Health, a U.S.-based manufacturer of premium dietary supplements for healthcare practitioners (HCPs).
- ChromaDex's proprietary healthy aging ingredient Niagen will be added to multi-ingredient Designs for Health formulas.
- The Company says that Niagen is the world's first and only FDA-safety reviewed and patented form of nicotinamide riboside.
- The new products will be available exclusively through the Company's extensive HCP network.
- The Niagen inclusive formulas will be available to healthcare practitioners through the Designs for Health customers throughout the U.S., Canada, and Australia.
- In October, ChromaDex announced findings from a clinical study of Niagen ingredient (nicotinamide riboside, NR) in patients with ataxia-telangiectasia (AT).
- AT is a rare, inherited neurodegenerative disorder characterized by premature aging, cerebellar degeneration, immunodeficiency, and cancer predisposition.
- The study found that supplementation with NR improved ataxia scores and increased immunoglobulins, or antibodies, in the immune-compromised patients under 18 years.
- Price Action: CDXC shares are up 9.06% at $3.01 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.