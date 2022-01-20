QQQ
+ 6.47
360.01
+ 1.77%
BTC/USD
+ 1523.89
43183.90
+ 3.66%
DIA
+ 3.49
346.86
+ 1%
SPY
+ 5.47
446.28
+ 1.21%
TLT
+ 0.37
140.70
+ 0.26%
GLD
+ 0.34
171.74
+ 0.2%

ChromaDex Shares Gain On Niagen Supply Pact With US-Based Provider Of Dietary Supplements

byVandana Singh
January 20, 2022 10:39 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
ChromaDex Shares Gain On Niagen Supply Pact With US-Based Provider Of Dietary Supplements

ChromaDex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) has announced a supply agreement with Designs for Health, a U.S.-based manufacturer of premium dietary supplements for healthcare practitioners (HCPs). 

  • ChromaDex's proprietary healthy aging ingredient Niagen will be added to multi-ingredient Designs for Health formulas.
  • The Company says that Niagen is the world's first and only FDA-safety reviewed and patented form of nicotinamide riboside.
  • The new products will be available exclusively through the Company's extensive HCP network.
  • The Niagen inclusive formulas will be available to healthcare practitioners through the Designs for Health customers throughout the U.S., Canada, and Australia.
  • In October, ChromaDex announced findings from a clinical study of Niagen ingredient (nicotinamide riboside, NR) in patients with ataxia-telangiectasia (AT).
  • AT is a rare, inherited neurodegenerative disorder characterized by premature aging, cerebellar degeneration, immunodeficiency, and cancer predisposition. 
  • The study found that supplementation with NR improved ataxia scores and increased immunoglobulins, or antibodies, in the immune-compromised patients under 18 years.
  • Price Action: CDXC shares are up 9.06% at $3.01 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts Movers Trading Ideas General