Netflix Q4 Earnings In Focus In The Options Market

byCraig Jones
January 20, 2022 9:25 am
Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) is scheduled Thursday to report its fourth-quarter earnings. Shares of the streaming service company have lost almost 14% year to date.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang said the stock traded nearly 1.3 times its average daily volume on Wednesday.

“But the market is currently implying about a 7.5% move versus the 6.2% that we’ve seen over the last sight quarters. [It’s a] fairly substantial deviation,” Zhang mentioned.

See Also: Cathie Wood's Ark Trims Exposure In Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Report

There was a buyer of 725 of the January / March 500 straddle swaps for an average price of $25.88 per contract, he said.

The trade implies the stock may rise or fall substantially by March but may not move significantly on earnings.

