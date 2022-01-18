QQQ
-7.71
387.72
-2.03%
BTC/USD
-544.62
41657.00
-1.29%
DIA
-4.85
363.99
-1.35%
SPY
-7.40
472.12
-1.59%
TLT
-1.43
143.53
-1.01%
GLD
-0.14
169.81
-0.08%

Why Nvidia Stock Needs To See A Breakout Soon

byTyler Bundy
January 18, 2022 1:32 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Nvidia Stock Needs To See A Breakout Soon

NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares were trading lower Tuesday amid a pullback in the broader technology sector. Companies in this sector are dipping after the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield reached a two-year high, which has pressured valuations.

Nvidia was down 3.63% at $259.63 Tuesday afternoon. 

See Also: Why NVIDIA, AMD And Micron Shares Are Falling Today

Nvidia Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock is hanging near resistance in what traders call a bullish flag pattern. If the price can cross above resistance and hold, it could be ready to see a strong bullish push once again. If unable to cross above the resistance level, the stock could continue downtrending for some time.
  • The stock trades below the 50-day moving average (green) but trades above the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock is in a period of consolidation. The 50-day moving average may act as a place of resistance, while the 200-day moving averages may hold as support.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been falling slightly lower the past couple of weeks and sits at 39. This shows that sellers have been moving into the stock and keeping it from breaking out. If the RSI continues to dip it could enter into the oversold area below 30 on the indicator and see much more selling pressure than buying pressure.

nvda1-18-22.jpg

What’s Next For Nvidia?

As the stock holds just below resistance, it sits in a critical time where a breakout is about to occur or a rejection at the resistance level and a drop lower is coming soon. The coming weeks should confirm whether the breakout is occurring or a dip lower. Bulls are looking to see the stock cross above the resistance and be able to have a period of consolidation for a possible continuation of the bullish trend. Bearish traders are looking to see the stock to hold below the resistance and fall below the previous resistance level near $210. This could hint that the beginning of a bearish trend is occurring. 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

This Robot-Run ETF Retains Tesla As It Largest Holding In January, It Has Bowed Out Of Netflix And Initiated Position In This Chipmaker

This Robot-Run ETF Retains Tesla As It Largest Holding In January, It Has Bowed Out Of Netflix And Initiated Position In This Chipmaker

The Qraft AI-Enhanced US Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSE: AMOM), an exchange-traded fund driven by artificial intelligence, has acquired new stakes in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA), Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: read more
CNBC's Final Trades: Nvidia, Cigna, Intel And This REIT

CNBC's Final Trades: Nvidia, Cigna, Intel And This REIT

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jim Cramer said that Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) had made a presentation Wednesday that was “amazing.” He said he loved the CEO and read more
Nvidia Is Above Resistance And Is Looking For Volume To Push It Further

Nvidia Is Above Resistance And Is Looking For Volume To Push It Further

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares are trading lower Tuesday as shares pullback from having a strong day Monday. Many chipmaker stocks had a bullish session after a weekend report from the Semiconductor Industry Association showed November sales of $51.7 billion. read more
5 ETFs To With Major Growth Potential In January And Beyond, From Sports Betting To The Metaverse

5 ETFs To With Major Growth Potential In January And Beyond, From Sports Betting To The Metaverse

The year 2021 left behind some huge storylines for investors. The investment themes may carry over into 2022, which could make some thematic ETFs worth considering in January and further into the year. Here is a look at five ETFs for investors to consider in 2022. read more