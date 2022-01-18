Why NVIDIA, AMD And Micron Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of companies in the broader technology sector, including NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) are trading lower after the 10-year US Treasury yield reached a two-year high, which has pressured valuations.

The 10-year US Treasury yield reached a high of 1.84% on Tuesday at the time of publication. This rise in US Treasury yields has pressured growth sectors.

NVIDIA shares were trading about 3% lower at $261.31 per share at the time of publication.

Micron shares were trading about 3% lower at $94.49 per share.

AMD shares were trading about 2.4% lower at $133.62 per share.