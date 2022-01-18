 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why NVIDIA, AMD And Micron Shares Are Falling Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 11:17am   Comments
Share:
Why NVIDIA, AMD And Micron Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of companies in the broader technology sector, including NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) are trading lower after the 10-year US Treasury yield reached a two-year high, which has pressured valuations.

The 10-year US Treasury yield reached a high of 1.84% on Tuesday at the time of publication. This rise in US Treasury yields has pressured growth sectors.

NVIDIA shares were trading about 3% lower at $261.31 per share at the time of publication.

Micron shares were trading about 3% lower at $94.49 per share.

AMD shares were trading about 2.4% lower at $133.62 per share.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMD + MU)

5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
What Are Whales Doing With Advanced Micro Devices
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Why AMD And Nvidia Shares Are Falling Today
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com