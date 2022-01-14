Fisker Teases Supercar 'In A Segment That Does Not Exist Today': What Investors Need To Know

Fisker Inc's (NYSE:FSR) flagship electric vehicle, the Ocean SUV, is set to enter production at the end of the year. It's not the only vehicle in the company's pipeline.

Fisker and Foxconn announced a joint venture last year, Project PEAR, which aims to bring an affordable EV to market in what will be the company's second production model.

Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker also teased the company's first electric pickup, the Fisker Alaska, last year before deleting the tweet. Well, Fisker is at it again with his latest Twitter tease.

What Happened: The Fisker CEO on Wednesday tweeted about an upcoming electric supercar with a picture of it going through its first aerodynamic and downforce testing, according to a Motor1 report.

The tweet was deleted shortly after following fair warning from Fisker. "Still top secret," he said. "I'll remove shortly."

Fisker also reported that testing "came out amazing" and noted the vehicle is "in a segment that does not exist today."

Several screenshots were taken of the "top secret" tweet before it was pulled from the social media platform, leading many to speculate about its design and features.

The image (featured above) appears to be from computational fluid dynamics testing, which models the way aerodynamic forces affect a vehicle.

Why It Matters: Fisker is taking a much different approach to the EV market than most of its competitors.

The company partnered with Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA), signing a long-term manufacturing agreement that could help Fisker significantly reduce development times and cost.

While many enter the market with higher-end and higher-priced electric vehicle models, Fisker plans to introduce the Ocean for approximately $37,500.

The strategic approach seems to be off to a solid start. Current Fisker Ocean reservations represent $1.4 billion in potential revenue, according to an update from the Fisker CEO on Monday.

Since we now have over $1,4B in potential revenue from reservation holders & a lot of U have requested the color Big Sur Blue! We will make it available on all packages. Web change soon. #Fisker #Love #EVs #ESG #blue #Ocean pic.twitter.com/N716UIv3Aa — Henrik Fisker (@henrikfisker) January 11, 2022

A more expensive EV model, like the recently teased supercar, could help drive revenues for a company largely focused on affordability as it prepares to unleash its first electric vehicle into the market in the fourth quarter.

FSR Price Action: Fisker has traded as low as $9.61 and as high as $31.96 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 3.27% at $14.51 midday Friday.

Photo: screenshot from Fisker's deleted tweet.