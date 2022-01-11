QQQ
+ 4.46
375.65
+ 1.17%
BTC/USD
+ 639.94
42462.43
+ 1.53%
DIA
+ 0.20
360.59
+ 0.06%
SPY
+ 1.89
463.63
+ 0.4%
TLT
+ 0.39
142.22
+ 0.27%
GLD
+ 1.33
166.93
+ 0.79%

Intel Hires Former Micron CFO As Its Own; Will Stock Continue Upward Climb?

byTyler Bundy
January 11, 2022 12:08 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Intel Hires Former Micron CFO As Its Own; Will Stock Continue Upward Climb?

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced it has named Dave Zinsner as its new CFO. Zinsner formerly held the same position at Micron Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:MU). Intel has been climbing throughout the early hours of the day Tuesday.

Intel was up 1.11% at $55.82 at last check.

ntel Names Micron Executive David Zinsner As CFO — Analyst Terms The Move As Positive For The Chipmaker

Intel Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock has formed higher lows the past few weeks and is climbing toward resistance in a sideways channel. The channel has created a resistance area near the $68 level and support near the $44 level. These key levels may continue to hold as support and resistance in the future.
  • The stock trades above both the 50-day moving average (green) and on Friday crossed above the 200-day moving average (blue). This indicates the sentiment is turning bullish, and each of these moving averages may hold as an area of support in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been climbing for the past couple of months and now sits at 70. The RSI has now moved into the overbought range and shows that buyers have steadily been moving into the stock.

intc1-11-22.jpg

What’s Next For Intel?

The stock looks to have found a bottom and has started to push back higher once again. If the stock continues to form higher lows, it could go on to break above resistance in the future.

Bulls are looking to see the stock continue to climb and break above resistance.

Bears are looking to see the stock begin to fall back toward support and cross below the moving averages.

Related Link: Intel Bows To Chinese Pressure, Erases Mention Of Xinjiang From Website

Photo: Courtesy of Morton Lin on Flickr

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Management Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Jim Cramer Added To His AMD Position

Why Jim Cramer Added To His AMD Position

Having fallen nearly 10% to start the year, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) looks ready to bounce, according to Jim Cramer.  read more
CNBC's Final Trades: Merck, Intel, Meta Platforms, Goldman Sachs And This Biopharma Stock

CNBC's Final Trades: Merck, Intel, Meta Platforms, Goldman Sachs And This Biopharma Stock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said he was “looking for opportunities in quality names” and cited Merck & Co., Inc (NYSE: read more
CNBC's Final Trades: Nvidia, Cigna, Intel And This REIT

CNBC's Final Trades: Nvidia, Cigna, Intel And This REIT

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jim Cramer said that Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) had made a presentation Wednesday that was “amazing.” He said he loved the CEO and read more
How Will The Intel Vs. AMD Rivalry Pan Out In 2022?

How Will The Intel Vs. AMD Rivalry Pan Out In 2022?

The rivalry between Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has decidedly tilted in favor of the latter in recent years. read more