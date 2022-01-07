QQQ
CNBC's Final Trades: Salesforce, Morgan Stanley, Berkshire Hathaway And Porsche

byCraig Jones
January 7, 2022 7:17 am
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors said the Salesforce.com, Inc’s (NYSE:CRM) stock had corrected and presents a good buying opportunity.

Sarat Sethi said he was sticking with Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and expects the stock to go higher with “a lot of tailwind here.”

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management named Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK) as his pick. He said the stock had Thursday hit a new 52-week and an all-time high.

“Might be one of the perfect stocks for this moment in the economy,” Brown said.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said he expects the momentum in Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCPK:POAHY) to continue.

