QQQ
-5.06
401.53
-1.28%
BTC/USD
+ 103.66
45935.67
+ 0.23%
DIA
+ 0.93
366.94
+ 0.25%
SPY
-1.76
479.31
-0.37%
TLT
-0.44
144.14
-0.31%
GLD
+ 0.87
168.70
+ 0.51%

Palantir Shares Hanging Onto Support In Pattern, Setting Up For Strong Move: Technical Analysis

byTyler Bundy
January 5, 2022 1:53 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Palantir Shares Hanging Onto Support In Pattern, Setting Up For Strong Move: Technical Analysis

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) shares are trading lower Wednesday, as the company expands to South Korea in a newly announced deal with shipbuilding giant Hyundai Heavy Industries Group. The stock saw a strong down day yesterday following a rise in US Treasury yields, which has pressured growth sector assets.

Palantir was down 3.63% to $17.52 at time of publication.

See Related: Palantir, Hyundai Collaborate In A Deal Worth Over $25M

Palantir Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock looks to be hanging at support in what technical traders call a falling wedge pattern. The stock is declining with narrowing highs and lows and could see a strong move in either direction if pattern support or resistance is broken.

  • The stock trades below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue). This indicates bearish sentiment, and each of these moving averages may hold as an area of resistance in the future.

  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been forming higher lows throughout the past few weeks and sits at 37. This indicates the stock is seeing more selling pressure than buying pressure, but the buying strength has slowly been increasing.

pltr1-5-22.jpg

What’s Next For Palantir?

Palantir has been trading in a falling wedge pattern for the past couple of months and is hanging near the support level. If the price drops below this level, the stock could see a strong bearish push.

Bullish traders are looking to see the stock bounce back off support and start heading higher toward pattern resistance. Bulls are eventually looking for a break above resistance and a push higher.

Related Link: Is Palantir Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cathie Wood Continues Booking Profit In Tesla As Stock Shoots Up, Loads Up On These 2 Stocks Instead

Cathie Wood Continues Booking Profit In Tesla As Stock Shoots Up, Loads Up On These 2 Stocks Instead

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Monday sold more shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), starting the new year with more profit booking in the electric vehicle stock as it jumped higher after reporting fourth-quarter delivery volumes that far surpassed exp read more
How 2020's Hottest IPOs Have Performed In 2021

How 2020's Hottest IPOs Have Performed In 2021

Global IPO markets have been running hot in 2021, setting new records in terms of volume and proceeds. One of the best predictors of future performance is past performance. Investors interested in how recent IPOs might fare in 2022 may consider reviewing how the hottest IPOs of 2020 performed in 2021.  read more
Is Palantir A Crypto Play? Why This Investor Says The Stock Should Be 'Significantly Higher'

Is Palantir A Crypto Play? Why This Investor Says The Stock Should Be 'Significantly Higher'

Executives from six cryptocurrency companies appeared before the House Financial Services Committee Wednesday, as lawmakers spent hours trying to better understand how to approach crypto regulations. read more
Why Palantir Technologies Shares Are Rising

Why Palantir Technologies Shares Are Rising

Shares of companies in the broader tech sector, including Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR), are trading higher as fears surrounding the COVID-19 omicron variant ease. The sector has been volatile over the past few sessions. read more