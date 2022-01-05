 Skip to main content

Palantir, Hyundai Collaborate In A Deal Worth Over $25M
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 10:35am   Comments
  • Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTRlooks to build a new big data platform with South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries Group.
  • Hyundai Heavy will use Palantir’s data analysis software to improve the way its affiliate groups operate in fields including shipbuilding, offshore engineering, and energy and industrial machinery processes. 
  • The multi-year deal is worth over $25 million, Bloomberg reports
  • Once they build the platform, the companies will create a joint venture to commercialize the new tools. 
  • COO Shyam Sankar said the project represented a new model, allowing customers to only pay for what they use, and exercise more control over the process. 
  • Price Action: PLTR shares traded lower by 0.63% at $18.06 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

