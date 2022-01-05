3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Simon Property Group

(NYSE:SPG) Chief Administrative Officer John Rulli acquired a total of 13924 shares at an average price of $122.55. To acquire these shares, it cost $996,331.50. The insider also sold a total of 1702 shares. What’s Happening: The company’s stock gained around 28% over the previous six months.

The company’s stock gained around 28% over the previous six months. What Simon Property Group Does: Simon Property Group is the second- largest real estate investment trust in the United States. Its portfolio includes an interest in 207 properties: 106 traditional malls, 69 premium outlets, 14 Mills centers (a combination of a traditional mall, outlet center, and big-box retailers), four lifestyle centers, and 14 other retail properties.

Purple Innovation

(NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Coliseum Capital Coinvest Iii Lp acquired a total of 310000 shares at an average price of $13.25. To acquire these shares, it cost $4,107,500.00. What’s Happening: Purple Innovation, last month, said it anticipates FY21 net sales and adjusted EBITDA at the low end of the prior guidance ranges.

Purple Innovation, last month, said it anticipates FY21 net sales and adjusted EBITDA at the low end of the prior guidance ranges. What Purple Innovation Does: Purple Innovation Inc is a comfort innovation company. The company designs, manufactures and sells a range of comfort technology offerings, including mattresses, a pillow, cushions, sheets, bed platforms, and other products.

Reata Pharmaceuticals