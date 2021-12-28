3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Ashford
- The Trade: Ashford Inc. (NYSE:AINC) President and COO Jeremy Welter acquired a total of 13468 shares at an average price of $14.85. To acquire these shares, it cost $200,020.00.
- What’s Happening: The company’s shares have jumped more than 89% since the start of the year.
- What Ashford Does: Ashford Inc is a provider of asset management and advisory services to other entities, primarily within the hospitality industry.
Quanex Building Products
- The Trade: Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) President and CEO Laverne George Wilson acquired a total of 4021 shares at an average price of $24.91. To acquire these shares, it cost $100,161.90.
- What’s Happening: Quanex Building Products recently reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- What Quanex Building Products Does: Quanex Building Products Corp is a manufacturer of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry.
Beyond Air
- The Trade: Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Robert Carey bought a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $9.50. To acquire these shares, it cost $95,000.00.
- What’s Happening: Beyond Air recently said it expects a delay in FDA approval for LungFit PH for persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.
- What Beyond Air Does: Beyond Air Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company which develops a Nitric Oxide (NO) Generator and Delivery System that uses NO generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of NO to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.