4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Tyme Technologies
- The Trade: Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Chief Legal Officer James Biehl acquired a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $0.65. To acquire these shares, it cost $6,500.00.
- What’s Happening: TYME Technologies recently said TYME-19 'demonstrated an antiviral effect against SARS CoV-2 in human lung epithelial cells.'
- What Tyme Technologies Does: Tyme Technologies Inc is the U.S based clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is focused on the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapeutics with a broad range of oncology indications for humans.
Independence Contract Drilling
- The Trade: Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) 10% owner William Monroe acquired a total of 50000 shares at an average price of $2.58. The insider spent $128,750.00 to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: The company, last month, posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- What Independence Contract Drilling Does: Independence Contract Drilling Inc is engaged in providing land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers.
Pacific Health Care Organization
- The Trade: Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTC:PFHO) CEO and President Tom Kubota acquired a total of 31000 shares at an average price of $1.00. To acquire these shares, it cost $31,000.00.
- What’s Happening: The company’s stock gained around 8% over the previous month.
- What Pacific Health Care Organization Does: Pacific Health Care Organization is a specialty workers' compensation managed care company. The company serves any size employer in the state of California as well as insurers, third-party administrators, self-administered employers, municipalities and other industries.
Broad Street Realty
- The Trade: Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTC:BRST) CEO Michael Z Jacoby acquired a total of 4000 shares at an average price of $2.76. The insider spent $11,040.00 to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: The company’s shares gained around 3% over the prior month.
- What Broad Street Realty Does: Broad Street Realty Inc is a fully integrated real estate company that owns, operates, develops, and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and street retail-based properties in the Mid-Atlantic and Denver, Colorado markets.
