NVIDIA Looks To Be Breaking Out Of A Pattern

byTyler Bundy
December 27, 2021 4:48 pm
NVIDIA Looks To Be Breaking Out Of A Pattern

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are trading higher Monday as many companies in the broader tech sector are climbing up. The stocks are trading higher on a continued rebound after the recent COVID-19 omicron-driven selloff. NVIDIA looks to be breaking out of a bullish pattern Monday.

NVIDIA was up 4.40% at $309.45 at market close Monday.

See Also: Why NVIDIA Shares Are Rising

NVIDIA Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock looks to be breaking out of what traders call a bullish flag pattern. The stock is crossing pattern resistance and could be ready for a bullish move if buyers continue to enter the stock.
  • The stock trades above both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock is seeing bullish sentiment. Each of these moving averages may hold as a possible area of support in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been climbing the past couple of weeks and sits at 55 on the indicator. This shows that buyers are now winning after the stock was previously seeing more sellers than buyers.

nvdadaily12-27-21.png

What’s Next For NVIDIA?

The stock looks to be breaking out of a flag pattern and is pushing higher Monday. If the stock can continue to break out of the pattern and push above resistance, then it may see a strong bullish move higher. This is what bulls are looking for, followed by another period of consolidation so the stock can catch its breath. Bears are looking to see the stock be unable to break above this resistance and start to fall back toward the pattern support. A break below the pattern support area could hint a strong bearish push is coming.

Photo: Courtesy Nvidia

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

Related Articles

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Alibaba, Disney, NVDIA, Coinbase, Hubspot, JD.com And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. read more
Josh Brown Sees Catalysts Driving Nvidia Stock Higher In 2022 And Beyond

Despite falling nearly 15% over the last month, NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been the best performing chip stock in 2021. read more
This Chipmaker, Along With Tesla, Apple, Continues To See The Highest Interest On WallStreetBets

Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) continues to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Friday. read more
8 S&P 500 Stocks Up More Than 100% In 2021

The year 2021 has featured retail trading-induced short squeezes, soaring special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) and extreme volatility in cryptocurrency markets. Amid the many bouts of short-term mania, there are a handful of stocks in the S&P 500 Index that have more than doubled this year.  read more