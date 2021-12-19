CNBC's Final Call: Bank of America And Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

On CNBC's "Options Action: The Final Call," Carter Braxton Worth said healthcare is “the place to be” and named Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLV) as the “vehicle to do it.”

The fund has added more than 22% year-to-date, but closed lower by almost 1% on Friday, settling at $137.92.

Tony Zhang recommended to “a play for a rise in interest rates” with Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC). “Selling put options,” he commented.

Shares of Bank of America have gained more than 46% year-to-date, but ended Friday’s trading down almost 2.5% at $43.88.

