4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

ToughBuilt Industries

The Trade: ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) CEO, President and Chairman Michael Panosian acquired a total of 263365 shares at an average price of $0.38. To acquire these shares, it cost $100,737.11.

What's Happening: ToughBuilt Industries, last month, posted Q3 loss of $0.09 per share.

What ToughBuilt Industries Does: ToughBuilt Industries Inc designs, and distributes home improvement and construction product lines under the brand name TOUGHBUILT.

ToughBuilt Industries, last month, posted Q3 loss of $0.09 per share. What ToughBuilt Industries Does: ToughBuilt Industries Inc designs, and distributes home improvement and construction product lines under the brand name TOUGHBUILT.

Timber Pharmaceuticals

The Trade : Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) CEO and President John Koconis acquired a total of 20000 shares at an average price of $0.38. The insider spent $7,686.00 to buy those shares.

What's Happening: Timber Pharmaceuticals, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.08 per share.

What Timber Pharmaceuticals Does: Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases.

: Timber Pharmaceuticals, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.08 per share. What Timber Pharmaceuticals Does: Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases.

180 Life Sciences

The Trade : 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) COO/ Chief Business Officer Quan Anh Vu acquired a total of 8000 shares at an average price of $3.98. To acquire these shares, it cost $31,840.00.

What's Happening: 180 Life Sciences recently entered into license agreement with University of Oxford for regenerative molecule HMGB1 for liver diseases.

What 180 Life Sciences Does: 180 Life Sciences Corp is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics.

: 180 Life Sciences recently entered into license agreement with University of Oxford for regenerative molecule HMGB1 for liver diseases. What 180 Life Sciences Does: 180 Life Sciences Corp is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics.

1847 Goedeker