QQQ
-4.06
396.32
-1.04%
BTC/USD
+ 1603.82
48306.57
+ 3.43%
DIA
-0.89
357.93
-0.25%
SPY
-3.13
469.70
-0.67%
TLT
-0.36
151.42
-0.24%
GLD
-1.55
168.55
-0.93%

What's Going On With Ocugen Stock Today

byTyler Bundy
December 14, 2021 4:32 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What's Going On With Ocugen Stock Today

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares are trading lower Tuesday as the stock breaks below a key support level. The stock has been in a steady decline throughout the past months falling from monthly highs of around $18.

Ocugen stock has been trending on social media sites throughout the day, and was down 9.25% to $4.81 at the close on Tuesday.

See Also: Ocugen-Partnered Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 Shot Shows 50% Effectiveness In Small Study In India

Ocugen Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock was trading in a sideways channel before the price recently fell below the $6 support level that has held multiple times in the past. Resistance was previously found near the $10 level and may remain as resistance in the future.
  • The stock now trades below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue). This indicates bearish sentiment, and each of these moving averages may hold as an area of resistance in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been steadily falling lower for the past couple months and now sits at 31. This shows the stock is sitting on the edge of the oversold range and that there are many more sellers than buyers in the market.

ocgndaily12-14-21.jpg

What’s Next For Ocugen?

Ocugen is falling at a pretty rapid pace, pushing below the support level with some volume. This shows that the stock is being sold by many and that bears are in control of the stock. Bears are hoping the $6 level will become resistance for a possible further move downward.

Bulls are hoping to see the stock move above this support level and begin to make higher lows once again.

Related Link: Here's The Best Way To Play The Sell-Off In Small-Cap Stocks

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Penny Stocks Short Ideas Technicals Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

GameStop, AMC, Tesla, Zillow And More — These Stocks Are Seeing High Interest On WallStreetBets Today

GameStop, AMC, Tesla, Zillow And More — These Stocks Are Seeing High Interest On WallStreetBets Today

Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is the most discussed name on Reddit retail investor forum r/WallStreetBets followed by GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME) and Tesla Inc read more
BZ Chart Of The Day: Will Ocugen Remember?

BZ Chart Of The Day: Will Ocugen Remember?

They say that markets have memories. It’s true, and holders and traders of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) may have cause for concern. read more
Tesla Remains Top-Discussed Stock on WallStreetBets; Avis Budget, Bed Bath & Beyond And These Are Other Top Trends Today

Tesla Remains Top-Discussed Stock on WallStreetBets; Avis Budget, Bed Bath & Beyond And These Are Other Top Trends Today

Tesla Inc. read more
Tesla Remains Top WallStreetBets Interest; GameStop, Lucid And These Are Other Top Trends

Tesla Remains Top WallStreetBets Interest; GameStop, Lucid And These Are Other Top Trends

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) continues to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Monday night, while GameStop Corp. read more