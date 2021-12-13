QQQ
-1.41
399.42
-0.35%
BTC/USD
-2308.35
47745.55
-4.61%
DIA
-2.24
362.47
-0.62%
SPY
-2.06
472.80
-0.44%
TLT
+ 1.73
147.14
+ 1.16%
GLD
+ 0.41
166.17
+ 0.25%

Quint Tatro Believes This Stock Has 'Massive Pricing Power'

byCraig Jones
December 13, 2021 8:50 am
Quint Tatro Believes This Stock Has 'Massive Pricing Power'

On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Quint Tatro of Joule Financial said Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) is the stock with "massive pricing power," despite not being a traditional staple stock.

The company will be able to boost its sales and pass on rising costs to customers, Tatro commented. From a valuation standpoint, the Seattle, Washington-based company also has $6 billion in cash.

The Labor Department, on Friday, reported a 6.8% year-over-year increase in the consumer price index for the month of November, the fastest inflation growth since June 1982, which also exceeded market estimates of 6.7%. The CPI was up 0.8% on a monthly basis. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was up 4.9% in November, in-line with analysts’ estimates.

Price Action: Starbucks shares gained 1.2% to close at $116.73 on Friday, adding another 0.1% in after-hours trading.

