3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

HealthEquity

(NASDAQ:HQY) Director Stuart Parker acquired a total of 25000 shares at an average price of $42.82. To acquire these shares, it cost $1,070,500.00. What’s Happening: HealthEquity recently reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued FY22 EPS and sales guidance below estimates..

HealthEquity recently reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued FY22 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.. What HealthEquity Does: HealthEquity Inc provides solutions that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions. Its technology allows customers to see their tax-advantaged healthcare savings, compare treatment options and pricing, pay healthcare bills, receive benefit information, and earn wellness incentives.

JOANN

(NASDAQ:JOAN) President, andCEO Wade Miquelon acquired a total of 55000 shares at an average price of $9.33. To acquire these shares, it cost $513,155.50.. What’s Happening: JOANN recently reported mixed Q3 earnings.

JOANN recently reported mixed Q3 earnings. What JOANN Does: JOANN Inc is engaged in the sewing business. The company provides fabrics, sewing supplies, yarn and needle arts, paper crafting, jewelry making, fabric crafting, craft lights, wedding decorations, and home decor products.

