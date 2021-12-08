Gina Sanchez Likes This Travel-Related Stock

On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Gina Sanchez of Chantico Global said there has not been much concern around the omicron variant domestically. Travel-related stocks have seen a lot of "fits and starts with regard to the reopening" of markets.

Sanchez said Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) is a cheaper and broader way to play amid the reopening scenario in market. She added that domestic travel is expected to make a comeback even if there is another fit and start in the international travel space.

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) made its public debut on Tuesday after the company announced completion of a SPAC merger with TPG Pace Solutions Corp, valuing the company at around $4.4 billion.

Price Action: Vacasa shares dropped 10.5% to close at $9.84 on Tuesday, while adding 0.6% in after-hours trading. Shares of Expedia rose 0.3% to settle at $166.57 in the previous session.