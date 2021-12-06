Is It Time To Slam The Brakes On Tesla?

Technology stocks remained volatile over the last five trading days and ended the week with losses. Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) lost more than 3% for the week.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Carter Braxton Worth said Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) “gapped up” after it announced its massive deal with Hertz (NASDAQ:HTZWW).

The stock is down 90% from its peak. “The question is do we fill that gap from the euphoric kneejerk reaction on October 25th on the Hertz news,” Worth said. “My hunch is yes,” he commented.

“If you fill that gap, buy some Tesla at $910. If you own Tesla now, sell it,” Worth commented.