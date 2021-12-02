QQQ
+ 2.79
384.33
+ 0.72%
BTC/USD
-417.60
56766.47
-0.73%
DIA
+ 6.13
334.33
+ 1.8%
SPY
+ 6.44
444.06
+ 1.43%
TLT
+ 0.19
152.15
+ 0.12%
GLD
-0.96
167.12
-0.58%

Nio Stock Falls To Pattern Support, What's Next?

byTyler Bundy
December 2, 2021 4:45 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Nio Stock Falls To Pattern Support, What's Next?

Nio Inc –  ADR (NYSE:NIO) shares are trading lower Thursday as Chinese stocks push down because of COVID-19 omicron variant fears. This has caused much volatility in Chinese stocks.

Nio stock is trading in a pennant pattern and looks to have bounced off the support level in the pattern today.

Nio was down 5.48% at $36.20 at market close Thursday.

See Also: Why Nio Shares Are Falling

Nio Daily Chart Analysis

  • Shares look to be forming into what technical traders call a pennant pattern and are bouncing off support Thursday.
  • The price has been condensed between narrowing highs and lows for months getting ready for a possible breakout in the coming months.
  • The stock is trading below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), showing the stock has been trading in a period of bearish sentiment.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as an area of resistance in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been falling the past few weeks and now sits at 38 on the indicator. This shows that more sellers have been pushing into the market. The stock is nearing the oversold area.

niodaily12-2-21.png

What’s Next For Nio?

Bullish traders are looking to see the stock bounce off pattern support and head higher. Bulls are looking to see the stock continue to form higher lows and break above the resistance level. A break above resistance may cause the stock to push higher and see a period of strong bullish movement.

Bearish traders are looking to see the stock fall below the pattern support level. Breaking below the pattern support could show a bearish move is incoming. Bears are looking to see the stock hold below the moving averages for bearish sentiment to stay in the stock.

Photo: Courtesy Nio

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Global Trading Ideas

Related Articles

This OTC Automaker Stock Riding EV Momentum Has Better 1-Year Returns Than Apple, Nio And GM

This OTC Automaker Stock Riding EV Momentum Has Better 1-Year Returns Than Apple, Nio And GM

German automaker Volkswagen Group’s (OTC: VWAGY) over-the-counter stock has fetched far more handsome returns over the past year than U.S. read more
Why Wedbush Sees Tesla Reporting 'Beat Across The Board' With Q3 Earnings

Why Wedbush Sees Tesla Reporting 'Beat Across The Board' With Q3 Earnings

Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) robust third-quarter deliveries — that came despite an ongoing semiconductor shortage and global logistics issues — will help the electric vehicle maker deliver an earnings beat when it reports results on Wednesday after the closing bell, according to Wed read more
This Warren Buffett-Backed Automaker's OTC Stock Has Given Better 1-Year Returns Than Tesla, Nio And Ford

This Warren Buffett-Backed Automaker's OTC Stock Has Given Better 1-Year Returns Than Tesla, Nio And Ford

The Shenzhen-based, Chinese automaker BYD Co’s (OTC: BYDDY) (OTC: BYDDF) over-the-counter stock has fetched far more handsome 1-year returns than homegrown rival Nio Inc (NYSE: read more
Nio Stock Is Getting Pinched Between Support And Resistance

Nio Stock Is Getting Pinched Between Support And Resistance

Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) shares were trading higher Wednesday after the stock recovered from trading down during premarket hours. Semiconductor shortages are hitting electric vehicle stocks again as Chinese electric vehicle deliveries came up short in August. read more