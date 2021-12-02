Why Nio Shares Are Falling

Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO) shares are trading lower. Weakness appears related to COVID-19 omicron variant uncertainty, which has caused volatility in Chinese stocks. Concerns over Chinese listings has also weighed on some Chinese stocks.

Shares of Nio also fell Thursday after a CNBC article noted: "Foreign public companies that are listed in the United States may be delisted if their auditors do not comply with requests for information from U.S. regulators."

See Also: Nio Analyst Sees This One Catalyst Driving Growth, Ups Price Target

Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs and jointly manufactures and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence.

Nio has a 52-week high of $66.99 and a 52-week low of $30.71.