QQQ
-5.68
405.37
-1.42%
BTC/USD
+ 180.46
57956.71
+ 0.31%
DIA
-5.11
356.30
-1.46%
SPY
-6.52
471.12
-1.4%
TLT
+ 2.08
147.24
+ 1.39%
GLD
-0.75
167.37
-0.45%

Quick Take Technical Analysis: Cassava Sciences, Inc

byMelanie Schaffer
November 30, 2021 1:38 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Cassava Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) fell over 5% on Tuesday, amid a large overall market pullback that saw the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY) decline about 1.8%.

  • Cassava Sciences settled into a bear flag pattern on the daily chart two days after reaching a high of $100 on Nov. 4. On Tuesday, the stock broke down bearishly from the pattern but on low volume, which indicates the pattern may not have been recognized.
  • Traders will want to watch for increasing bearish volume on Wednesday to see if Cassava Sciences receives follow-through on the break from the pattern.
  • On Tuesday Cassava Sciences held above and wicked from the $49.55 level. Paired with similar price action on Nov. 23, the stock may have printed bullish tweezer bottoms at the level.
  • The eight-day exponential moving average (EMA) is acting as resistance. Bullish traders may want to wait for the EMA to be recaptured for confidence the stock is headed higher.
  • Cassava Sciences is currently trading in an uptrend due to the fact that it has not yet made a lower low under the $49.55 level. For the uptrend to continue Cassava Sciences will need to make a higher high above the Nov. 26 high of $62.07.
  • The stock has resistance above at $57.20 and $62.07 and support below at $49.55 and $36.35.

sava_nov._30_0.pngWant direct analysis? Find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Jim Cramer Likes This Stock Over Cassava Sciences And Biogen

Jim Cramer Likes This Stock Over Cassava Sciences And Biogen

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Cassava Sciences, Inc. read more
5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: Progenity Tops List Again, Cassava Sciences Joins Following Short Report

5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: Progenity Tops List Again, Cassava Sciences Joins Following Short Report

Potential short squeeze plays have gained steam in 2021 with new retail traders looking for the next GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) or AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC). read more
Tesla, Peloton, AMD Are Seeing High WallStreetBets Interest Today But This Stock Is At The Top Of The Chart

Tesla, Peloton, AMD Are Seeing High WallStreetBets Interest Today But This Stock Is At The Top Of The Chart

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Thursday night, while Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Peloton Interactive Inc read more
Why Did Cassava Sciences Stock Jump 49% Today?

Why Did Cassava Sciences Stock Jump 49% Today?