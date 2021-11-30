Quick Take Technical Analysis: Cassava Sciences, Inc

Cassava Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) fell over 5% on Tuesday, amid a large overall market pullback that saw the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY) decline about 1.8%.

Cassava Sciences settled into a bear flag pattern on the daily chart two days after reaching a high of $100 on Nov. 4. On Tuesday, the stock broke down bearishly from the pattern but on low volume, which indicates the pattern may not have been recognized.

Traders will want to watch for increasing bearish volume on Wednesday to see if Cassava Sciences receives follow-through on the break from the pattern.

On Tuesday Cassava Sciences held above and wicked from the $49.55 level. Paired with similar price action on Nov. 23, the stock may have printed bullish tweezer bottoms at the level.

The eight-day exponential moving average (EMA) is acting as resistance. Bullish traders may want to wait for the EMA to be recaptured for confidence the stock is headed higher.

Cassava Sciences is currently trading in an uptrend due to the fact that it has not yet made a lower low under the $49.55 level. For the uptrend to continue Cassava Sciences will need to make a higher high above the Nov. 26 high of $62.07.

The stock has resistance above at $57.20 and $62.07 and support below at $49.55 and $36.35.

