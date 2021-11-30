4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Liberated Syndication

(OTC:LSYN) 10% owner Camac Partners Llc acquired a total of 438791 shares at an average price of $3.00. To acquire these shares, it cost $1,316,373.00. What’s Happening: The company’s shares dropped 4% over the previous month.

The company’s shares dropped 4% over the previous month. What Liberated Syndication Does: Liberated Syndication Inc is engaged in providing podcast hosting services offering hosting and distribution tools which include storage, bandwidth, RSS creation, distribution, and statistics tracking.

FlexShopper

: (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin acquired a total of 45606 shares at an average price of $2.50. The insider spent $113,990.76 to buy those shares. What’s Happening : The company recently posted mixed quarterly results.

: The company recently posted mixed quarterly results. What FlexShopper Does: FlexShopper Inc operates as a holding company in the United States, is engaged in providing certain types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis and providing lease-to-own (LTO) terms to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital

: (NYSE:WMC) Chief Investment Officer Greg Handler acquired a total of 75000 shares at an average price of $2.17. To acquire these shares, it cost $162,737.65. What’s Happening : The company, earlier during the month, reported Q3 results.

: The company, earlier during the month, reported Q3 results. What Western Asset Mortgage Capital Does: Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp is a specialty financial REIT company managing diversified mortgage-market investment portfolio.

