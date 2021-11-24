5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital

The Trade: Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) President and CFO Lisa Meyer acquired a total of 3851 shares at an average price of $2.25. To acquire these shares, it cost $8,650.52.

What's Happening: The company, earlier during the month, reported Q3 results.

The company, earlier during the month, reported Q3 results. What Western Asset Mortgage Capital Does: Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp is a specialty financial REIT company managing diversified mortgage-market investment portfolio.

Precigen

The Trade : Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Director Randal J Kirk acquired a total of 1000000 shares at an average price of $3.63. The insider spent $3,634,787.41 to buy those shares.

What's Happening : Precigen recently said it achieved significant clinical progress for UltraCAR-T and AdenoVerse therapies.

: Precigen recently said it achieved significant clinical progress for UltraCAR-T and AdenoVerse therapies. What Precigen Does: Precigen Inc is a biotechnology company that develops synthetic biology solutions. The company designs, builds, and regulates gene programs.

InspireMD

The Trade : InspireMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSPR) Director Paul Stuka acquired a total of 20392 shares at an average price of $3.54. To acquire these shares, it cost $72,147.91.

What's Happening : InspireMD, earlier during the month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.53 per share.

: InspireMD, earlier during the month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.53 per share. What InspireMD Does: InspireMD Inc is the United States based medical device company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease.

Spark Networks

The Trade : Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV) 10% owner Osmium Diamond Lp acquired a total of 1654197 shares at an average price of $2.51. The insider spent $4,159,603.50 to buy those shares.

What's Happening : Spark Networks recently posted a Q3 net loss of $2.69 million.

: Spark Networks recently posted a Q3 net loss of $2.69 million. What Spark Networks Does: Spark Networks SE operates a global online dating site. Its focus is on catering to professionals and educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets.

ARCA biopharma