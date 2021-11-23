4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

CommScope

(NASDAQ:COMM) EVP and CFO David Kyle Lorentzen acquired a total of 25000 shares at an average price of $9.80. To acquire these shares, it cost $244,905.00. What’s Happening: CommScope recently posted downbeat quarterly results.

CommScope recently posted downbeat quarterly results. What CommScope Does: CommScope Holding Co provides infrastructure services for communications networks. It helps customers increase bandwidth, maximize existing capacity, improve network performance and availability, and simplify technology migration.

Six Flags Entertainment

(NYSE:SIX) President and CEO Selim A Bassoul acquired a total of 80000 shares at an average price of $41.95. To acquire these shares, it cost $3,355,832.00. What’s Happening: Six Flags Entertainment recently appointed Selim Bassoul, former Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, as its CEO and President.

Six Flags Entertainment recently appointed Selim Bassoul, former Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, as its CEO and President. What Six Flags Entertainment Does: Six Flags Entertainment owns and operates theme parks worldwide. It operates around 26 theme parks and waterparks, 23 are located in the United States, two are located in Mexico and one is located in Montreal, Canada.

Nevro

(NYSE:NVRO) Director Elizabeth H Weatherman bought a total of 20000 shares at an average price of $85.33. To acquire these shares, it cost $1,706,548.33. What’s Happening: The company recently posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

The company recently posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. What Nevro Does: Nevro Corp is a medical device company. Its key product is the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, a neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Cato