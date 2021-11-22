QQQ
-0.84
404.83
-0.21%
BTC/USD
-2317.09
56304.93
-3.95%
DIA
+ 2.30
353.61
+ 0.65%
SPY
+ 2.13
466.76
+ 0.45%
TLT
-1.78
150.14
-1.2%
GLD
-4.07
176.68
-2.36%

Nio's Stock Jumps After Order Rumors Surface

byTyler Bundy
November 22, 2021 2:00 pm
Nio Inc. (NYSE:NIO) shares are trading higher Monday morning following a media report suggesting the company will begin taking orders for its electric ET7 sedan in January. Formal reservations are expected to take place in mid-January, with deliveries expected by the end of the quarter

Nio was up 7.63% at $41.61 at press time.

See Related: Why NIO Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Nio Daily Chart Analysis

  • Shares look to be climbing higher in what technical traders call a descending triangle. If shares can break above resistance, the overall trend of the stock may reverse.
  • The price has seen resistance near the lower high trendline, an area of resistance that has held many times in the past. Support has been found near the $30.50 area and may continue to be found near this area, but if the pattern continues the stock could see a bearish push past this area.
  • The stock is trading above the 50-day moving average (green) and crossed above the 200-day moving average (blue) Monday, indicating the sentiment in the stock looks to be turning more bullish.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as an area of support in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) saw a slight push higher and now sits at 54 on the indicator. This shows that buying pressure is slightly higher than selling pressure overall.

niodaily11-22-21.png

What’s Next For Nio?

Bullish traders would like to see the stock continue to push higher and go on to break above the pattern resistance. A break above the resistance and the stock could see a strong bullish push and change of trends.

Bearish traders would like to see the pattern continue to form and for the stock to fall below the $30.50 level. If the stock began to hold this level as an area of resistance, the stock could see a further bearish push in the future.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

