QQQ
+ 1.69
402.31
+ 0.42%
BTC/USD
-673.58
57948.44
-1.15%
DIA
+ 2.81
353.10
+ 0.79%
SPY
+ 3.37
465.52
+ 0.72%
TLT
-1.15
149.51
-0.78%
GLD
-2.54
175.15
-1.47%

Why Michael Binger Likes Micron

byCraig Jones
November 22, 2021 10:22 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Michael Binger Likes Micron

On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Michael Binger of Gradient Investments said semiconductor stocks that have gained sharply in the recent period are likely to pull back.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trades at just seven times earnings, while NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is trading around 65 times earnings, Binger said. With supply and demand being impacted significantly, he recommended buying Micron’s stock following two positive analyst reports by Citi and Evercore.

Micron was dubbed a "top pick" at Evercore. The stock made the list after it was argued the stock could benefit from the "green shoots" seen in the memory industry.

Price Action: Micron’s shares jumped 7.8% to close at $83.03 on Friday, but the stock gained just 11% this year. Nvidia, meanwhile, surged 4.1% to settle at $329.85.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Tech Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

2 Tech Stocks To Play Right Now (And 1 To Avoid)

2 Tech Stocks To Play Right Now (And 1 To Avoid)

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Josh Brown said he believes Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) has massive potential. read more
Analyst Remains Bullish On Micron And These 2 Semiconductor Stocks Following Mixed Earnings

Analyst Remains Bullish On Micron And These 2 Semiconductor Stocks Following Mixed Earnings

Following Micron Technology Inc's (NASDAQ: MU) mixed financial results, Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained his long-term bullish outlook on the stock. read more
Paul Meeks Likes Micron To Lead The Way For Semiconductors

Paul Meeks Likes Micron To Lead The Way For Semiconductors

Independent Solutions Wealth Management's Paul Meeks said he is "overweight" on semiconductors Wednesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." The pace at which the world transitions from analog to digital was already happening quickly, but now it is "happening at hyper speed," Meeks said. read more
5 Stocks Top Analysts Are Bullish On At The Start Of Q2

5 Stocks Top Analysts Are Bullish On At The Start Of Q2

The U.S. read more