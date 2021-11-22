QQQ
+ 2.55
401.45
+ 0.63%
BTC/USD
-388.34
58233.68
-0.66%
DIA
+ 0.97
354.94
+ 0.27%
SPY
+ 2.18
466.71
+ 0.46%
TLT
-0.93
149.29
-0.63%
GLD
-3.24
175.85
-1.87%

CNBC's Final Trades: Zoom Video Communications, Medtronic And This Crypto Trust

byCraig Jones
November 22, 2021 9:06 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
CNBC's Final Trades: Zoom Video Communications, Medtronic And This Crypto Trust

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Kevin O'Leary, known as "Mr. Wonderful," named Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) which is scheduled for pre-earnings. “I like this stock. I think it’s a telco. I think it’s a disrupter,” he added.

Pete Najarian cited Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) as his pick. He said there was a lot of call activity on Friday. “I’m looking at a stock that has great free cash flow,” he commented.

“When you look at the fundamental story, it looks fantastic as well,” Najarian said. He added that he expects the stock to go to $130 in the next couple of months.

Rob Sechan of New Edge Capital Group named Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTC:ETHE). “We love crypto on a use case basis,” he said.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Bitcoin 'Whales' Are Not Ready To Cash Out, Even At All-Time Highs

Why Bitcoin 'Whales' Are Not Ready To Cash Out, Even At All-Time Highs

Bitcoin (BTC) addresses that contain more than 1,000 BTC  — worth $38.41 million at press time — now stand at an all-time high of 2,334, CoinDesk reported Thursd read more
Bitcoin Rally Could See Further Support As Institutional Investors Face FOMO, Analyst Says

Bitcoin Rally Could See Further Support As Institutional Investors Face FOMO, Analyst Says

Bitcoin's (BTC) massive rally in the recent months could see further support as institutional investors battle with FOMO, or the "fear of missing out," according to PwC’s Hong Kong-based Global Crypto Leader Henri Arslanian. read more
As Bitcoin Nears $17K, A Citibank Analyst Projects $300K Levels Next Year

As Bitcoin Nears $17K, A Citibank Analyst Projects $300K Levels Next Year

Bitcoin traded above the $16,600 mark at press time, having tested the $16,800 level in the trailing 24-hour period. The cryptocurrency touched an all-time high of $20,089 on Dec. 17, 2017. read more