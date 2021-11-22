CNBC's Final Trades: Zoom Video Communications, Medtronic And This Crypto Trust

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Kevin O'Leary, known as "Mr. Wonderful," named Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) which is scheduled for pre-earnings. “I like this stock. I think it’s a telco. I think it’s a disrupter,” he added.

Pete Najarian cited Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) as his pick. He said there was a lot of call activity on Friday. “I’m looking at a stock that has great free cash flow,” he commented.

“When you look at the fundamental story, it looks fantastic as well,” Najarian said. He added that he expects the stock to go to $130 in the next couple of months.

Rob Sechan of New Edge Capital Group named Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTC:ETHE). “We love crypto on a use case basis,” he said.