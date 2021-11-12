Why Jim Cramer Recommends Buying Trade Desk

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he could see a "short-term trade" in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) following the reopening of the world with people expected to travel aggressively.

The "Mad Money" host said The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) reported an exceptional quarter and is a great alternative to Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google. He recommends buying the stock.

When asked about Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL), Cramer said he doesn’t care for the lithium stocks as they are "too high."

Price Action: Shares of Gogo fell 0.3% to close at $15.03, while Trade Desk shares gained 3.3% to settle at $91.55 on Thursday.

Piedmont Lithium’s stock closed at $62.97, up 7.9%.