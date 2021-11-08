Why Are Talis Shares Trading Higher Today?
- The FDA has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to Talis Biomedical Corporation's (NASDAQ:TLIS) Talis One COVID-19 Test System, a nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT).
- The Talis One system enables sample-to-answer molecular testing in less than 30 minutes.
- The Talis One COVID-19 Test System targets two genes, ORF1ab and N. Designed for cloud connectivity, the instrument is being further developed to enable easy results sharing and simplified patient data management in the future.
- Price Action: TLIS shares are up 11.4% at $5.88 during the market session on the last check Monday.
