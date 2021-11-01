QQQ
Why Anthony Scaramucci Is Warning Tesla Shorts: 'I Would Get Out Of The Way Of Elon Musk If I Were You'

byAdam Eckert
November 1, 2021 10:10 am
Why Anthony Scaramucci Is Warning Tesla Shorts: 'I Would Get Out Of The Way Of Elon Musk If I Were You'

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is continuing to move higher Monday after the stock notched gains during seven of the last eight trading days.

SkyBridge Capital's Anthony Scaramucci issued a warning to Tesla short sellers after driving a Tesla vehicle for the first time over the weekend.

"I would get out of the way of Elon Musk if I were you," Scaramucci said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

The SkyBridge Capital founder was, obviously, impressed.

"I drove the Tesla last night. Just a big heads up to every short. First time in a Tesla, the car is a spaceship," Scaramucci said. "You don't want to get in the way of a spaceship that's moving silently on the road. I would just point that out to the shorts."

See Also: Tesla Top-Discussed Stock On WallStreetBets Heading Into New Week — And These Are Other Top Trends

Tesla's stock has been trending higher since the company announced better-than-expected third-quarter financial results on Oct. 20.

Tesla reported quarterly earnings of $1.86 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.57 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $13.76 billion, which beat the estimate of $13.62 billion.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla is making new all-time highs during Monday's trading session.

The stock was up 2.33% at $1,139.96 at the time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Tesla.

