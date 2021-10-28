QQQ
Is This Stock The Netflix Of Wine? Why Light Street Capital Expects 1,000% Return

byAdam Eckert
October 28, 2021 4:16 pm
Is This Stock The Netflix Of Wine? Why Light Street Capital Expects 1,000% Return

Naked Wines PLC (OTC:NWINF) surged higher Thursday following bullish commentary from Light Street Capital's Glen Kacher.

What Happened: Kacher referred to Naked Wines as the Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) of wine Thursday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Naked Wines has built an ecosystem of winemakers and is able to identify winemakers who want to make their product under their own brand names instead of working for a large winery, he said. The company is kind of like an angel investor for said winemakers' wine efforts, he added.

Naked Wines then sells those wines to subscription-paying members of the Naked Wines community, Kacher explained. 

"It's just an incredible business opportunity. It's an incredible value for the consumer. It's an incredible value for the winemaker."

Why It Matters: Naked Wines' business is very similar to the evolution of Netflix, Kacher said. 

"You only find opportunities like this, you know, once every two to three years where you can multiply your capital many times over, you know, five to ten years."

Kacher told CNBC that he expects the stock to increase by 400% over the next four-and-a-half years and "much better" than 1,000% over the next 10 years. 

He noted that he owns 9.9% of Naked Wines stock.

NWINF Price Action: The stock was up 35.34% at $12.35 at the time of publication Thursday afternoon.

Photo: Vinotecarium from Pixabay.

