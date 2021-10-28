QQQ
+ 2.88
377.12
+ 0.76%
BTC/USD
+ 2470.93
60884.37
+ 4.23%
DIA
+ 1.32
353.66
+ 0.37%
SPY
+ 2.85
451.09
+ 0.63%
TLT
-0.56
148.30
-0.38%
GLD
+ 0.20
167.92
+ 0.12%

Quick Take Technical Analysis: Phunware, Inc

byMelanie Schaffer
October 28, 2021 1:03 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Phunware, Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) skyrocketed 1,471% higher on Oct. 22, in tandem with Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) and due to an article from May 2020, which highlighted a partnership between Phunware and the former Trump campaign. The stock then consolidated the move with an inside bar on Oct. 25, but broke bearishly down from the pattern the following day after the company filed a $48.5 million share common stock shelf offering.

  • On Wednesday, Phunware consolidated the move lower with an inside bar pattern and on Thursday the stock formed a second inside bar, which creates a double inside bar pattern.
  • The double inside bar pattern is a form of consolidation and on Thursday Phunware had lower-than average trading volume, which also signals consolidation.
  • The eight-day exponential moving average on the daily chart can be used as a guide for traders already in a position. The eight-day EMA is trending upwards, which is a good sign for the bulls, but if the stock drops below the eight-day lower prices may be in the cards.
  • For traders not already in a position, a bullish or bearish entry could be made when the stock breaks up or down from the double inside bar pattern. Traders will want to watch for large volume candles, on smaller timeframes, when Phunware breaks up or down from the pattern for confirmation the pattern was recognized.

phun_oct._28.pngWant direct analysis? Find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Penny Stocks Short Ideas Technicals Small Cap Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Tesla Remains Top-Discussed Stock On WallStreetBets; Trump's SPAC Partner, Microsoft And These Are Other Top Trends Today

Tesla Remains Top-Discussed Stock On WallStreetBets; Trump's SPAC Partner, Microsoft And These Are Other Top Trends Today

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) remained the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Wednesday night, while Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC), read more
Tesla Remains Top WallStreetBets Interest; AMD, Ocugen, Facebook And These Are Other Top Trends Today

Tesla Remains Top WallStreetBets Interest; AMD, Ocugen, Facebook And These Are Other Top Trends Today

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) continued to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Tuesday night, while Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC), read more
Tesla Top-Discussed Stock On WallStreetBets Today; Bakkt, Snap, Trump's SPAC Partner And These Are Other Top Trends

Tesla Top-Discussed Stock On WallStreetBets Today; Bakkt, Snap, Trump's SPAC Partner And These Are Other Top Trends

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Monday night, while Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: read more
Trump's SPAC Partner Emerges As Top WallStreetBets Interest; Facebook, Snapchat, Tesla And These Are Other Top Trends

Trump's SPAC Partner Emerges As Top WallStreetBets Interest; Facebook, Snapchat, Tesla And These Are Other Top Trends

Heading into a new trading week, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum, while Facebook Inc. read more