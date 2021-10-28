QQQ
+ 2.11
377.89
+ 0.56%
BTC/USD
+ 2943.52
61356.96
+ 5.04%
DIA
+ 1.55
353.43
+ 0.44%
SPY
+ 2.60
451.34
+ 0.57%
TLT
-0.35
148.09
-0.24%
GLD
+ 0.47
167.65
+ 0.28%

Options Trading Ahead Of Apple's Q4 Print

byCraig Jones
October 28, 2021 9:09 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Options Trading Ahead Of Apple's Q4 Print

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is scheduled to report its fiscal fourth-quarter results after the closing bell on Thursday.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said that Wednesday trading saw calls outpacing puts by 2-to-1, which has been the average over the past 20 days.

Options trading implies the stock will move around 3% by the end of the week, Khouw said. Some traders took advantage of the low options premiums.

He said one institutional buyer had purchased 1,000 Nov. 26 weekly 150 strike calls at $3.35. The trade will break even if Apple’s stock rises by 2.8% over the next month.

The consensus estimates for the quarter call for revenues of $84.9 billion and earnings of 73 cents per share. Markets widely consider the estimates as conservative and expect the iPhone maker to significantly beat them.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Previews Options Markets Tech Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Apple May Decline On Earnings

Why Apple May Decline On Earnings

On CNBC's "Options Action," Carter Worth said it was a big week for Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL). read more
Here's What Options Reflect About AMC Entertainment's Possible Rally

Here's What Options Reflect About AMC Entertainment's Possible Rally

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw from Optimize Advisors said AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) saw a log of activity on Monday. read more
Is The Pullback In Apple's Stock A Buying Opportunity?

Is The Pullback In Apple's Stock A Buying Opportunity?

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is trading lower Wednesday on reports the company may cut iPhone production by 10 million units as a result of supply chain constraints caused by the chip shortage. read more
This Is How Tesla's Earnings Will Impact Its Share Price

This Is How Tesla's Earnings Will Impact Its Share Price

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), which had sold a read more