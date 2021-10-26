fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.19
376.74
+ 0.31%
BTC/USD
-1076.74
62002.04
-1.71%
DIA
-0.03
357.58
-0.01%
SPY
+ 0.46
455.09
+ 0.1%
TLT
+ 1.19
142.72
+ 0.83%
GLD
-1.27
170.20
-0.75%

Why Did Inspira Technologies Stock Quadruple Today?

byVandana Singh
October 26, 2021 4:54 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Did Inspira Technologies Stock Quadruple Today?
  • Inspira Technologies OXY BHN Ltd (NASDAQ:IINNhas signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Anita Técnica S.L. (WAAS Group). 
  • The agreement has an initial term of 7 years, subject to product development and regulatory approval. 
  • The parties will collaborate on the marketing and deployment of the ART device, designed to treat deteriorating respiratory failure patients while awake and breathing. 
  • The ART is an early extracorporeal respiratory support system.
  • According to the agreement, WAAS Group is committed to purchasing a minimum of 1040 ART devices and 35,360 disposable units for deployment at hospitals and medical centers within seven years.
  • Price Action: IINN shares closed up 308.09% at $9.59 on Tuesday.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts Movers Trading Ideas General