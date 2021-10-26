Why Did Inspira Technologies Stock Quadruple Today?
- Inspira Technologies OXY BHN Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Anita Técnica S.L. (WAAS Group).
- The agreement has an initial term of 7 years, subject to product development and regulatory approval.
- The parties will collaborate on the marketing and deployment of the ART device, designed to treat deteriorating respiratory failure patients while awake and breathing.
- The ART is an early extracorporeal respiratory support system.
- According to the agreement, WAAS Group is committed to purchasing a minimum of 1040 ART devices and 35,360 disposable units for deployment at hospitals and medical centers within seven years.
- Price Action: IINN shares closed up 308.09% at $9.59 on Tuesday.
