Volcon Stock Gains On Plan To Expand Into Mexico, Costa Rica, Paraguay
- Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) has revealed its expansion into Mexico, Costa Rica, and Paraguay. Volcon vehicles and accessories will be sold globally in a planned three-phase rollout to include Latin America in 2021, Canada, Europe, and Africa in 2022, Southeast Asia, and Australia in 2023.
- "The Latin American countries are hungry for electric mobility and we are proud to be currently exporting our vehicles to our friends in those countries," said CEO Jordan Davis.
- The company executed export sales with individual importers in each country that buy vehicles by the container and then sell them to local dealers or direct to consumers.
- Price Action: VLCN shares are trading higher by 13.2% at $10.52 during Monday's session.
