fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
377.27
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 1221.84
63414.99
+ 1.96%
DIA
+ 0.01
355.95
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.10
453.49
+ 0.02%
TLT
+ 0.00
142.56
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.01
166.74
+ 0.01%

Between Pfizer And Alcoa, Pete Najarian Says To Pick This Stock

byCraig Jones
October 22, 2021 7:25 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Between Pfizer And Alcoa, Pete Najarian Says To Pick This Stock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report,” Pete Najarian said he loved both Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) and Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA).

Alcoa does stand out right now because “there’s so much in the material space going forward,” he commented.

Najarian added, however, recommended Pfizer for investors with a long-term horizon because the stock is stable and offers a great dividend yield. One can also sell options against it.

Pfizer is a “quality company with a great balance sheet,” Najarian said, while adding this is a stock that one could own going forward.

Between Alcoa and Pfizer, the latter is the more “comfortable one to pick right now.”

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

PreMarket Prep Recap: Q4 Earnings Season Begins, Apple Gets A Downgrade

PreMarket Prep Recap: Q4 Earnings Season Begins, Apple Gets A Downgrade

T. Boone Pickens' New ETF And 7 Most Undervalued Stocks

5 Stocks To Watch This Week

5 Stocks With Bullish Trends Heading Into New Year's