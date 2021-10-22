Between Pfizer And Alcoa, Pete Najarian Says To Pick This Stock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report,” Pete Najarian said he loved both Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) and Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA).

Alcoa does stand out right now because “there’s so much in the material space going forward,” he commented.

Najarian added, however, recommended Pfizer for investors with a long-term horizon because the stock is stable and offers a great dividend yield. One can also sell options against it.

Pfizer is a “quality company with a great balance sheet,” Najarian said, while adding this is a stock that one could own going forward.

Between Alcoa and Pfizer, the latter is the more “comfortable one to pick right now.”