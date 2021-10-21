fbpx

QQQ
-0.49
375.96
-0.13%
BTC/USD
-970.00
65031.41
-1.47%
DIA
+ 1.55
352.91
+ 0.44%
SPY
+ 1.78
448.86
+ 0.39%
TLT
-0.97
144.67
-0.68%
GLD
+ 1.46
163.99
+ 0.88%

Cathie Wood Sells $5.3M In Google And Loads Up Another $638K In This Supplier Of Elon Musk's SpaceX

byRachit Vats
October 21, 2021 1:16 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cathie Wood Sells $5.3M In Google And Loads Up Another $638K In This Supplier Of Elon Musk's SpaceX

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Wednesday sold 1,858 shares — estimated to be worth $5.29 million — in Google parent Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

The stock closed 0.98% lower at $2,848.30 a share on Wednesday and has risen nearly 65% so far this year.

The popular investment firm sold the shares in Alphabet via the Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ). Besides ARKQ, the Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) owns shares in the company as well.

Together, the two ETFs held 26,434 shares — worth $76 million — in Alphabet, ahead of Wednesday’s trade.

Here are a few other Ark Invest trades from Wednesday:

  • Bought 78,000 shares — estimated to be worth $638,820 — in Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) on the dip. The 3D company, which supplies to Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's SpaceX, went public last month via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp. Shares closed 2.62% lower at $8.19 a share on Wednesday.
  • Bought 20,700 shares — estimated to be worth $239,913 — in Somalogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC). Shares of the company closed 1.02% lower at $11.59 a share.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Sector ETFs Short Ideas Small Cap Trading Ideas ETFs

Related Articles

Tesla, Snapchat, Draftkings, Skillz, Google — Here's What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought Or Sold On Wednesday

Tesla, Snapchat, Draftkings, Skillz, Google — Here's What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought Or Sold On Wednesday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest shed some more shares from its gigantic stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Wednesday. read more
Cathie Wood Continues Alibaba Selling With Just 40 Shares Left In Portfolio, Loads Up Heavily On These Chinese Rivals

Cathie Wood Continues Alibaba Selling With Just 40 Shares Left In Portfolio, Loads Up Heavily On These Chinese Rivals

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest continued to trim the exposure of its exchange-traded funds to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA) stock on Thursday. read more
Cathie Wood Furthers Bet On These 3D Printing Stocks; Pfizer, Peloton, Alibaba, Google Are Other Key Trades From Monday

Cathie Wood Furthers Bet On These 3D Printing Stocks; Pfizer, Peloton, Alibaba, Google Are Other Key Trades From Monday

Cathie Wood-led investment firm Ark Invest on Monday snapped up shares in 3D Systems Corp (NYSE: DDD) and Nano Dimension Ltd (NASDAQ: NNDM), further lifting its exposure in the 3D printing read more
Alibaba, Palantir, Google, JD, Lockheed Martin, Genius Sports — Stocks Cathie Wood's Ark Bought Or Sold On Monday

Alibaba, Palantir, Google, JD, Lockheed Martin, Genius Sports — Stocks Cathie Wood's Ark Bought Or Sold On Monday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday shed about 16,621 shares — estimated to be worth about $2.68 million — in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA), nearly decimating all of its exposure held in on of its three exchange traded funds.  read more