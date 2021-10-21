Cathie Wood Sells $5.3M In Google And Loads Up Another $638K In This Supplier Of Elon Musk's SpaceX
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Wednesday sold 1,858 shares — estimated to be worth $5.29 million — in Google parent Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).
The stock closed 0.98% lower at $2,848.30 a share on Wednesday and has risen nearly 65% so far this year.
The popular investment firm sold the shares in Alphabet via the Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ). Besides ARKQ, the Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) owns shares in the company as well.
Together, the two ETFs held 26,434 shares — worth $76 million — in Alphabet, ahead of Wednesday’s trade.
Here are a few other Ark Invest trades from Wednesday:
- Bought 78,000 shares — estimated to be worth $638,820 — in Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) on the dip. The 3D company, which supplies to Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's SpaceX, went public last month via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp. Shares closed 2.62% lower at $8.19 a share on Wednesday.
- Bought 20,700 shares — estimated to be worth $239,913 — in Somalogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC). Shares of the company closed 1.02% lower at $11.59 a share.
