fbpx

QQQ
-0.09
375.56
-0.02%
BTC/USD
+ 2588.41
66869.00
+ 4.03%
DIA
+ 1.31
353.16
+ 0.37%
SPY
+ 1.43
449.22
+ 0.32%
TLT
-0.30
144.00
-0.21%
GLD
+ 1.37
164.08
+ 0.83%

Novavax Cracks Below Support: Are Things Getting Ugly?

byTyler Bundy
October 20, 2021 11:44 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Novavax Cracks Below Support: Are Things Getting Ugly?

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares are trading lower Wednesday following a report suggesting the company is facing issues with the purity of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The company has been unable to consistently manufacture a shot that meets the quality standards. In a response to the report, Novavax said it's confident in its ability to deliver a high-quality vaccine. 

Novavax was down 10.38% at $143.88 at press time.

See Also: Novavax Shares Plunge To Lowest Levels Since Mid-May As COVID-19 Vaccine Woes Continue

Novavax Daily Chart Analysis

  • Shares look to have broken below support in what technical traders call a pennant pattern.
  • Price had been getting condensed between narrowing highs and lows for a time, but fell below pattern support before reaching the end of the pattern. If unable to cross back above the support, the stock could be ready to see a further push down.
  • The stock is trading below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating sentiment in the stock looks to be turning bearish.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as a possible area of resistance in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been falling lower the past few weeks and now sits at 29. The RSI has now entered into the oversold region and is now seeing much more selling pressure than buying pressure.

nvaxdaily10-20-21.png

What’s Next For Novavax?

Bullish traders are looking to see the stock bounce back and move above pattern support once again. Bulls would then like to see the stock continue to trade in the pattern for a time and break out above resistance.

Bearish traders would like to see the stock continue to hold below the support line and continue to drop lower. Bears look to be in control of the stock at the moment and would like to keep it that way.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Short Ideas Health Care Technicals Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

Why Ocugen Stock Is Rallying While Moderna, Novavax, Vaxart Can't Catch Up

Why Ocugen Stock Is Rallying While Moderna, Novavax, Vaxart Can't Catch Up

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares were trading higher Tuesday after the Indian government approved Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, for children between the ages of 2 and 18. read more
How David Green Traded Moderna For A Big Profit On Monday Morning

How David Green Traded Moderna For A Big Profit On Monday Morning

David Green was back live trading on Benzinga TV on Monday morning. Here's a recap of what he traded and discussed. read more
Novavax Looks Like It's Bouncing Off Support In A Pattern

Novavax Looks Like It's Bouncing Off Support In A Pattern

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are trading lower Friday as most COVID-19-related biopharma stocks dropped. The weakness was partly due to the broader market sell-off, triggered by higher bond yields and expectations of removal of monetary policy accommodation. read more
Why Novavax Looks Like It's Breaking Out Of A Pattern

Why Novavax Looks Like It's Breaking Out Of A Pattern

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are rallying after the company announced it finalized an advanced purchase agreement with the European Commission for the purchase of up to 200 million doses of its read more