BZ Chart Of The Day: Is Procter & Gamble About To Rally?

Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) have dropped to a level that has been support before. This means they may be about to rally.

There was support around $138.50 in early October. When shares fell to this level, they reversed course and moved higher.

Sometimes stocks will rebound or rally after they reach support. There’s support around $138.50 because it was previously a resistance level.

Many of the investors who sold PG came to regret their decision to do so after it traded higher. A number of these remorseful sellers decide to buy their shares back, but only if they can get them for the same price they sold at.

As a result, they place their buy orders at their selling price. If there are enough of these orders, it will create support. That’s what happened with the $138.50 level here. It could be the base for another uptrend to form.

