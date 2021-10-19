 Skip to main content

Procter & Gamble Q1 Earnings Top Consensus, Margin Shrinks; Maintains FY22 Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 8:55am   Comments
  • Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PGreported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5% year-on-year, to $20.34 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $19.84 billion.
  • Organic sales increased 4%, driven by a 2% increase in shipment volume, a 1% increase in pricing, and a favorable mix impact of 1%.
  • Sales in the beauty segment rose 5%, the Grooming segment expanded 5%, and Health Care jumped 8%.
  • Gross profit decreased 2% Y/Y to $9.97 billion. The reported gross margin decreased by 370 basis points to 49.0%.
  • The operating margin contracted 260 basis points to 24.7%, while operating income for the quarter fell 5% to $5 billion.
  • P&G generated an operating cash flow of $4.6 billion for Q1 and held $10.4 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • EPS of $1.61 beat the analyst consensus of $1.59.
  • "We delivered solid results in our first quarter of fiscal 2022 in a challenging cost and operating environment," said CEO David Taylor.
  • Outlook: P&G continues to expect FY22 all-in sales growth and organic sales growth of 2% - 4%.
  • The company expects GAAP EPS growth of 6% - 9%. Core EPS growth of 3% - 6% from $5.66 in FY21, representing $5.83 - $6.00 versus the consensus of $5.94.
  • The company said its current outlook estimates headwinds of $2.1 billion after-tax from higher commodity costs and an additional $200 million after-tax from higher freight costs. 
  • P&G expects to pay over $8 billion in dividends and repurchase $7 billion - $9 billion of common shares in FY22.
  • Price action: PG shares are trading lower by 2.02% at $139.47 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

