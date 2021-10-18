fbpx

Why Pete Najarian Just Bought Microsoft Call Options That Expire This Week

byAdam Eckert
October 18, 2021 1:15 pm
Market Rebellion co-founder Pete Najarian bought Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) call options Monday morning.

Najarian told CNBC he noticed a spike in call-buying activity as it relates to short-dated Microsoft call options at the $305 strike. 

"They bought 20,000 calls in there today at the $305 strike … so that absolutely got my attention."

Najarian considered adding to his stock position, but ultimately decided to buy the call options because he is expecting a rapid move higher. He noted the calls expire this Friday. 

"I think this is a stock that has plenty of room to the upside still, despite the fact that it's pushing right up against all-time highs," Najarian said.

"They are doing so many things right that I think Microsoft is one of those premier companies that you want to be in, but I think that move is going to be very rapid to the upside that's why I chose to be in the calls."

See Also: BZ Chart Of The Day: Why Microsoft Might Have The Most Important Chart In The Market

Microsoft is set to announce its quarterly financial results after the market closes on Oct. 26.

MSFT Price Action: Microsoft has traded as high as $305.84 and as low as $199.62 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 0.35% at $305.27 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Microsoft.

