Cathie Wood Piled Up Another $994K In This Company Linked With Elon Musk's SpaceX On Friday

byRachit Vats
October 17, 2021 10:18 pm
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Friday bought 126,360 shares — estimated to be worth about $994,453 — in Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD), on the dip.

Shares of the 3D company, which went public last month via a merger with special purpose acquisition company Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp, closed 1.75% lower at $7.87 on Friday.

The Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) bought the shares in Velo3D, a 3D printer supplier for SpaceX. Besides ARKQ, the Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) also owns shares in Velo3D. 

Together the two ETFs held 4.41 million shares, worth $35.39 million, in Velo3D ahead of Friday's trade.

SpaceX is a space exploration company led by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.

See Also: Cathie Wood Just Bought Another $402K In This Supplier Of Elon Musk-Led SpaceX

Here are a few of the other key trades for Ark on Friday:

Bought 48,448 shares — estimated to be worth $6.55 million — in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC). Shares of the telemedicine healthcare company closed 1.08% lower at $135.40 a share on Friday.

Sold 153,997 shares — estimated to be worth $6.75 million — in NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG). Shares of the biotech company closed 1.42% lower at $43.82 a share on Friday.

