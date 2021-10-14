fbpx

Jiuzi Stock Gains On Southern China Expansion, Distributor Deal

byShivani Kumaresan
October 14, 2021 1:32 pm
Jiuzi Stock Gains On Southern China Expansion, Distributor Deal
  • Jiuzi Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:JZXN) stated that Jiuzi Southern China Operation Center (Jiuzi SC), also known as Nanning Jiuzi, has officially commenced operation on September 29, 2021.
  • Jiuzi expects Jiuzi SC to make more operational and financial contributions.
  • Jiuzi SC will start its operation in Nanning, the capital city of Guangxi Province, and gradually increase coverage within the region.
  • Jiuzi has also entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Nanning Huangyang Automobile Sales Limited to sell its new energy vehicles within Southern China.
  • "We are very excited about the establishment of Jiuzi Southern China, which is one of the most important strategic moves in Jiuzi's business blueprint," commented Shuibo Zhang, CEO, Director and Chairman of Jiuzi.
  • Price Action: JZXN shares traded higher by 12.9% at $2.37 on the last check Thursday.

