2 Tech Stocks To Play Right Now (And 1 To Avoid)

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Josh Brown said he believes Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) has massive potential. The stock has hit support at the $200 level multiple times over the past year and it's recently fallen from $280 to $230.

He recommends buying a third of what you want to own of Square at this price, just in case this is the low. If it’s not the low, you can add more as the share price declines.

Pete Najarian said the performance of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) and Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) shares has been disappointing. He prefers Micron right now. Intel is a longer play and has positives, but need to start impressing investors.