fbpx

QQQ
-2.68
376.01
-0.72%
BTC/USD
-204.83
42956.07
-0.47%
DIA
+ 1.03
346.84
+ 0.3%
SPY
-0.58
444.49
-0.13%
TLT
-0.21
147.12
-0.14%
GLD
+ 0.42
162.88
+ 0.26%

Clean Energy Fuels Powers Higher As Interest In Stock Soars: What's Next?

byMelanie Schaffer
September 27, 2021 2:07 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Clean Energy Fuels Powers Higher As Interest In Stock Soars: What's Next?

On Sept. 21, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) announced it had entered a partnership to supply World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) with an estimated 78 million gallons of liquefied natural gas to power two container ships for service between Long Beach and Hawaii.

The news flipped the stock into an uptrend after trading sideways between the $6.54 and $8.64 levels since July 13.

The stock has statistics that make it appealing to retail investors. Clean Energy has a relatively small float of just 176.69 million shares and high ownership levels, with 20.77% of the float held by insiders and an additional 38.86% held by institutions.

See Also: Want to Buy Clean Energy Fuels Corp Stock? See This First.

The Clean Energy Chart: On Monday morning, big bullish volume came into Clean Energy and drove the stock up over 12% higher, where it slammed into resistance at the $9.12 mark. As of early afternoon, over 6.39 million Clean Energy shares had exchanged hands compared to the 10-day average of 4.94 million.

The move allowed Clean Energy to confirm its uptrend by making a higher high above the Sept. 23 high of $8.44. To continue the uptrend, the stock will eventually need to make a higher low above the $8.09 level.

When Clean Energy puts in its higher low, it will allow for the relative strength index (RSI) to cool off. On Monday, the stock's RSI was approaching the 63% level, indicating consolidation will be needed in the future.

Clean Energy is trading above the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages (EMAs), with the eight-day EMA trending above the 21-day, both of which are bullish indicators.

The stock is trading below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), which indicates overall sentiment is still bearish. Clean Energy will need to recapture the psychological support level of $10 to regain support of the 200-day SMA.

  • Bulls want to see sustained bullish volume pop the stock up above the $9.12 level or for consolidation to begin under the level while strength is gathered for a move higher. If Clean Energy can regain the level as support, it has room to trade up toward $10.
  • Bears want to see big bearish volume come in and drive the stock back down below the $8.64 level, which would indicate Monday’s price action was a bull trap. If Clean Energy falls back below the level, it could retest a support area at $7.50.clne_sept._27.png

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Top Stories Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Zoom, Apple Or Clean Energy Fuels?

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Zoom, Apple Or Clean Energy Fuels?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving. read more
S&P 500 Gets Highest WallStreetBets Interest; AMC, GameStop, Apple Other Top Trends

S&P 500 Gets Highest WallStreetBets Interest; AMC, GameStop, Apple Other Top Trends

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) continues to see the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Wednesday night, while AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Apple Inc. (NASD read more
Apple, Tesla, Nio, Palantir, And More: Stocks Norway's Largest Financial Services Group Bought In Q2

Apple, Tesla, Nio, Palantir, And More: Stocks Norway's Largest Financial Services Group Bought In Q2

DNB Asset Management, a unit of Norway’s largest financial group DNB Bank ASA (OTC: DNBBY), increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Tesla Inc. read more
Newegg Becomes Talk Of The Town For WallStreetBets; Clover Health, GameStop, AMC Remain Other Top Interests

Newegg Becomes Talk Of The Town For WallStreetBets; Clover Health, GameStop, AMC Remain Other Top Interests

Online consumer electronics retailer Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) is seeing the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum, while Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV),  AMC E read more