fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
373.33
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 289.69
43450.59
+ 0.67%
DIA
+ 0.05
347.82
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.05
443.86
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
146.91
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.02
163.28
+ 0.01%

Red Cat Stock Skyrockets As Subsidiary Skypersonic Pockets NASA Contract

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 27, 2021 7:58 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Red Cat Stock Skyrockets As Subsidiary Skypersonic Pockets NASA Contract
  • Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RCAT) subsidiary, Skypersonic, Inc, won a five-year contract from NASA to provide drone and rover software, hardware, and support for the Simulated Mars mission. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • NASA's crew would conduct simulated spacewalks and operations by remote piloting Skypersonic drones and rovers in a simulated Martian environment. 
  • Skypersonic's Dronebox real-time transoceanic remote piloting platform will drive the piloting of both the drones and the rover.
  • "We are excited NASA selected Skypersonic's technology to operate its drones and rover in the simulated Mars environment based on its functionality, and to be involved in a project that is the precursor to human operations on other planets," said Giuseppe Santangelo, CEO of Skypersonic.
  • Price Action: RCAT shares traded higher by 53.8% at $3.69 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Contracts Movers Tech Trading Ideas