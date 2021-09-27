Red Cat Stock Skyrockets As Subsidiary Skypersonic Pockets NASA Contract
- Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RCAT) subsidiary, Skypersonic, Inc, won a five-year contract from NASA to provide drone and rover software, hardware, and support for the Simulated Mars mission. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- NASA's crew would conduct simulated spacewalks and operations by remote piloting Skypersonic drones and rovers in a simulated Martian environment.
- Skypersonic's Dronebox real-time transoceanic remote piloting platform will drive the piloting of both the drones and the rover.
- "We are excited NASA selected Skypersonic's technology to operate its drones and rover in the simulated Mars environment based on its functionality, and to be involved in a project that is the precursor to human operations on other planets," said Giuseppe Santangelo, CEO of Skypersonic.
- Price Action: RCAT shares traded higher by 53.8% at $3.69 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
